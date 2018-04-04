Joe Manganiello still can’t believe he married the woman of his dreams! The 41-year-old actor said that two years after tying the knot to wife Sofia Vergara, there's one part of married life that takes time to get used to. “The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much,” he told Cigar Aficionado magazine. “She was it for me.” The Magic Mike star, who covers that magazine’s April edition, continued: “People say things like ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not."

Joe and Sofia said “I do” during a lavish ceremony in November 2015 – after a whirlwind six-month romance. "Life is hard," he shared. "Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.” The Rampage star shared that his past relationships prepared him for his marriage. Joe added, “Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practices, so I’d get this right.”

This year, the couple will star alongside each other for the first time in the film Stano. “I read the script and knew it was a great role for me – then it was a five-year struggle of getting it made,” he said about the film he produced. “It’s a story about redemption and putting your life back together.” In September Sofia opened up to Extra about working on the film with her “amazing” husband. “He’s so into the movie that it was so great to see that part of him at work,” she said.