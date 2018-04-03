Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s sons are following in their father’s footsteps! The FC Barcelona star posted an adorable video of his and Shakira’s two boys, Milan, five and Sasha, three, practicing their soccer moves. In the clip, the 31-year-old holds the camera as he films his kids – dressed in matching uniforms – working together to get the ball in the net. The all-star dad can be heard cheering his boys on, when Milan kicks the ball to his little brother, who then follows through with the goal. The proud parents often post videos of their athletic sons. Watch above to see little Sasha and Milan's sporty moments.