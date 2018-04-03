With his daughter set to marry the future King of England’s son, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is familiarizing himself with the United Kingdom. The 73-year-old, who lives a secluded life in Mexico, was pictured in his hometown Rosarito holding an AA-published book on UK sights. Entitled Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History, the book is packed with photos of the UK's most stunning landscapes and buildings. Twenty pages in, Meghan's father will find a photograph of his daughter's own wedding venue, Windsor Castle, the Queen's official residence.

Meghan’s father is a retired Emmy-winning lighting director. Last year, the Express quoted Thomas’ estranged son Tom Jr., 51, saying: “Dad never liked the limelight, but since the news came out about Meghan and Harry he’s become a total recluse.” "He hates the attention Meghan’s romance has brought on to him,” Meghan’s half-brother added. “He loves her but hates the idea of being in the spotlight.”

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Meghan's father was recently pictured with a book about the UK Photo: Instagram

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether Thomas will walk his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding in May. Previous reports have claimed that the bride's father, who has hid from the spotlight will do the honor, but he is "terrified" about representing his family and his country.

MORE: See Suits actress Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in a wedding dress

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported back in January that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland will give her daughter away. A source said: "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day."

VIEW GALLERY It was previously reported that Meghan's mom may walk her down the aisle at the royal wedding Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shortly after announcing their engagement in November 2017, Meghan and Harry sat down for their first interview as a couple with the BBC. The 36-year-old actress revealed that Harry hadn't met her father yet, saying: "He's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been – it's all been worth every effort."

MORE: Everything we know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Meghan's parents met in California after Thomas divorced his first wife Roslyn, with whom he has a son, Thomas Junior, and a daughter, Samantha. Doria was working as a temp at the television studios where Thomas was the lighting director for a popular soap opera. The couple married in 1979, and Meghan was born two years later. They divorced when Meghan was six.