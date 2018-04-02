Selena Gomez is celebrating her latest Coach launch, while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd celebrates new music! The 25-year-old flashed smiles for the camera in new promotional stills for the brand's Parker bag. The Disney Channel alum, who is the fashion house’s brand ambassador, shared three images of her and the sleek bag, on her Instagram. The Wolves singer’s latest move comes after her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released a surprise six song EP entitled My Dear Melancholy.

Fans speculated that the album was inspired by the pair’s ten-month relationship and that a lyric from the album's first song Call Out My Name suggested that he was going to be her kidney donor: "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life/ Guess I was just another pit stop/ Til you made up your mind/ You just wasted my time." However, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the 28-year-old Starboy crooner was never in the running to give Selena his kidney. Watch above to learn more.