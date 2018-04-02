Eva Longoria and her baby bump soaked up the Miami sun — and the actress had a sweet little helper to make sure they didn’t burn! The mom-to-be posted an adorable picture on her Instagram featuring herself lounging in an orange bikini while a young boy rubbed sunscreen on her baby bump. Alongside the picture, the TV star penned: “My little cabana boy! 🌞 Thank you Diego! #HappyMonday.” The 43-year-old, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón this year, spent the Easter holiday down in Florida.

Eva Longoria showed off her baby bump in an orange bikini

On Sunday, the Telenovela star took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update on the Easter egg hunt she put together. “We’re about to do our egg hunt," she said as she spoke to the camera with a bunny ears filter. “I think I made it too easy, but we have babies." The actress then showed the children — including her little cabana boy — collecting Easter eggs, before all of the participants lined up for a sweet photo. After the hunt, Eva showed off her growing baby bump in a pink bathing suit cover as she lounged away from the kids.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston this year

“Oh my gosh, I’m exhausted," she said to the camera as she rubbed her baby bump. “Where did all these babies come from When did this happen you guys.” Eva celebrated the holiday with a picture of her bump, which she captioned: “Happy Easter from my egg to yours!! #HappyEaster 🌸🐰🐣🌸.” The Overboard star is showing no signs of slowing down. Last week the pregnant star spent some time with good friend and Univision host Lili Estefan in Miami. Eva, who is currently filming her show Grand Hotel in the Magic City, dined at hotspot Southern Table & Bar.

While she is out and about now, the Desperate Housewives actress told HOLA! USA that she does plan to take some time off closer to her due date to prepare for her and Jose’s little boy. “I feel great,” she said. “I’m in the golden month of the second trimester. It’s a lot of fun to keep working, have energy and not be extremely tired anymore.” She added, "I’ll actually be taking some time off to nest, and really focus on the baby before he arrives.”