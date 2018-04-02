The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll was a Trump family affair! First Lady Melania Trump hosted the tradition for the second time on Monday, April 2. The 47-year-old, who looked spring-ready in an egg blue Burberry trench coat, was joined at the event by her 12-year-old son Barron Trump and husband President Donald Trump.

Barron Trump joined his parents at the White House event on April 2

Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. last month, was all smiles standing beside her estranged husband as they watched their young children — Donald Trump III, nine, Kai, ten, Chloe, three, Tristan, six, and Spencer, five — take part in a number of activities on the South Lawn of the White House. The mom-of-five was also pictured laughing with Tiffany Trump during the festivities, which Eric Trump and his wife Lara also attended with their baby boy Luke. Noticeably absent from the family outing was the president’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump.

Vanessa stood next to Donald Jr., whom she filed for divorce from in March

President Trump praised his wife for organizing this year’s Easter Egg Roll while on the White House’s Truman Balcony, saying, “I really want to thank the first lady, Melania who has done an incredible job. She worked so hard on this event.”

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 during the Presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. This year, Melania introduced a new activity — bowling on the South Lawn. The nearly 30,000 attendees were also treated to an array of activities including egg and cookie decorating stations, egg hunts and a “cards for Troops” station.

The first couple shared a rare kiss during the event at the White House

Two of the presidents’ granddaughters, Kai and Chloe — daughters of Vanessa and Donald Jr. — participated in the traditional egg roll as their parents and Melania happily watched. The first lady and Donald Trump, who coordinated with his wife wearing a blue tie, were seen laughing and even sharing a rare kiss at the celebration. Like at her first Easter Egg Roll, Melania treated guests to a book reading opting for You by Sandra Magsamen this year.

The Trump family returned to Washington, D.C. on Sunday, April 1, after celebrating Easter at Mar-a-Lago. Prior to departing Palm Beach for D.C. with his kids, Donald Jr. shared a photo of Air Force One writing, “The monsters are excited to be tying with #grandpa #potus on #airforce1.”