Beach, beer and blues! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky spent the holiday weekend in Australia with their good friends Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. The celebrity pals spent their Easter Sunday at the Byron Bay Blues Festival with their children and family friends. Elsa, 41, shared pictures of their family fun day with fans on her Instagram. “Great night at @bluesfestbyronbay with great people,” she captioned a group shot that featured Chris standing in the front while Matt and Luciana blended in the background.

Chris and Elsa made the festival a family affair Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

Chris shared the same photo next to the caption: “@bluesfestbyronbaycrew at it again !! Best festival goin round!” The 12 Strong star also shared a video of her and Chris singing along while the band played. The mom-of-three and Chris made the festival a family affair with their daughter, India, five, and their four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristian. Before heading to the festival, Chris and Matt were spotted drinking beers on the beach, while Elsa and Luciana showed off their toned bodies in the water.

The group have been spending time together since Matt and his family touched down under. On Friday, Elsa shared a picture of Matt and Luciana joining her for a toast. "Fun times with my favorite people! Missing you @chrishemsworth 😉.” The famous group’s joint holiday comes almost a year after Matt, Luciana and their children, Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella first made the long journey to Australia.

Elsa shared pictures of the group's outing with fans Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

That trip took a turn for the scary when Matt’s daughter Stella was stung by a Jellyfish. Matt later opened up about the experience. “It was the worst thing,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Even Chris said, ‘Mate, that’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ It was really bad.” The Suburbicon star also went on to talk about his relationship with Chris and his family. “They’re all great,” he shared. “I’ve become buddies with all three of the brothers. The whole family is great.”