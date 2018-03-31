Demi Lovato surprised the crowd at her Miami concert with a very special guest. The 25-year-old superstar treated the fans gathered to watch her perform at American Airlines Arena on Friday, March 30 with none other than Luis Fonsi. While in the Florida city, which has a huge Latino population, Demi invited the 39-year-old singer-songwriter to perform their hit song Echame La Culpa for the first time live. Luis was greeted with cheers from the crowd as he made an incredible and unexpected entrance into the show, where he was literally launched up through an opening in the stage floor.

“Hey, Fonsi,” Demi said before the pair began to perform their single together, a quip she later echoed on her Instagram story. Excitement seemed to fill Luis as he and the Tell Me You Love Me singer then sang their popular song, which was released last November, but is still managing to climb the top Latin music charts. Demi was bright in blue from head-to-toe, while the Puerto Rican crooner rocked tight leather pants and a sleek jacket.

The surprises didn’t stop there! After they sang Echame La Culpa for attendees, the pair pulled another ace from their sleeves. “I think you got another surprise, right?” Demi asked Luis after their fiery performance. “Let’s do this!” At that, Luis asked the crowd: “Should we sing a little bit?” The concertgoers went wild as the Grammy-winner then began to sing his hit song Despacito, to which Demi happily danced along to.

Miami is the latest stop on Demi’s Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which the star has embarked on with DJ Khaled. Demi will hit up Tampa, Florida on Saturday and then move on to Newark, New Jersey after the holiday weekend. From there, the entertainer will take her show international, slated to first perform in Brazil and several other South American countries.