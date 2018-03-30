The first round of performers for the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards have been announced! This year, the historic award ceremony has tapped some of the biggest names in Latin music to take the stage. On Thursday, March 29, it was announced that Maluma, Nicky Jam, CNCO and Ozuna will perform during the big show taking place on April 26. The performers took to the their Instagram accounts to confirm the news with their fans. Nicky, shared a promotional image on his account, which he captioned, “See you @latinbillboards #billboards2018.”

VIEW GALLERY Maluma will take the stage to perform during the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Maluma, 24, penned, “See you at the @latinbillboards 🏆 #MalumaBabyyyyyyy." The Colombian heartthrob didn’t give any clues as to what he might be performing, but no doubt fans are hoping to hear his latest single, El Préstamo, which he recently performed on the beach in Brazil.

The show's performers list also includes legendary musician Chayanne, in addition to Sofia Reyes and Christian Nodal. Additional performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show. The ceremony will air live on Telemundo on April 26. In celebration of two decades of the ceremony, this year’s event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

VIEW GALLERY Nicky Jam, CNCO and Ozuna will also perform Photo: Getty Images

Last month, the nominations were announced and J Balvin and Shakira lead the pack with 12 nods each. Maluma joins HOLA! USA cover star Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and fellow performer Ozuna with ten nominations. To the surprise of some voters, non-Latin acts like Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Willy William also received numerous nominations.