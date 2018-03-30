Gisele Bündchen has a song in her heart for husband Tom Brady! On Thursday, March 30, the football star, 40, took to his Instagram account to share a video of his wife playing the guitar and singing in front of a beautiful sunset. The clip also featured a hilarious cameo from the couple's eight-year-old son Benjamin. “I love my singer and I love this boy! ❤️ #makingdadsday,” the doting dad-of-three captioned the post. In the clip, the supermodel looks bohemian chic, wearing a white dress with a flower in her hair, while sitting on the edge of a pool, strumming a guitar and singing a song in Portuguese. Before the clip ends, Gisele and Tom’s son Benjamin makes an appearance dancing behind his mother.

VIEW GALLERY Gisele and her son Benjamin are featured in Tom's latest Instagram video Photo: Getty Images

The 37-year-old cracks up as she continues to sing the song and Benjamin jumps into the pool. The New England Patriots quarterback, who shares five-year-old daughter Vivian with the supermodel, is also a father to ten-year-old son John, from a previous relationship.

Tom's recent post isn’t the first time that the former Victoria’s Secret model has showed off her vocal talents. Last year, Gisele performed a song by Brazilian songstress Ana Vilela for her fans.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

In the clip, posted on her Instagram, Gisele sat in front of the same scenic view as she sung Trem Bala. “☀🙏🏼❤Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song. The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove,” she wrote next to the video.

VIEW GALLERY Gisele gave an emotional performance during the 2017 Rock in Rio concert Photo: Getty Images

Back in September, the mom-of-two took the stage in her native Brazil to sing during the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival. Gisele was overcome with emotion as she performed John Lennon’s Imagine with Ivete Sangalo. Tom celebrated his wife’s big moment on Instagram writing: “If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine.” @gisele So proud of you! Te Amo #RockInRio #BelieveInEarth.”