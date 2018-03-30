With less than two months until her royal wedding, Suits fans have been treated to photos of Meghan Markle’s TV character Rachel Zane walking down the aisle. Prince Harry’s fiancée, who quit acting after announcing her engagement, looked like the picture perfect bride in the first look photos published by Entertainment Weekly that show the 36-year-old in a wedding dress.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan previously photographed as Rachel in her TV show Suits Photo: Kleinfeld Canada

For the TV wedding, Meghan donned a princess-style dress, which features dainty straps, a flowing train, a low-cut back and a slim black belt. The actress' face was shielded from view in the newly released images, but her on-screen husband Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, sure has a lot to smile about in the photos. Suits stars Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, and Sarah Rafferty, best known as Donna, also star in the EW pictures.

"Get ready, @suits_usa fans! We have an exclusive first look at Mike and Rachel's "magical" wedding... and the dress! 💍💘 Harvey and Donna are there to witness the union as Best Man and Maid of Honor!” Entertainment Weekly captioned the images. In Suits, Rachel finally marries her fiancée Mike at the end of season seven. Meghan and Patrick previously announced that they would not be returning to the legal drama series after the wedding.

Fans will have to wait a little longer before they see Meghan walk down the aisle in real-life. The American beauty is set to marry Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, and royal watchers and fashionistas alike can't wait to see what she'll wear. According to reports, Meghan had her first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace back in January. She flew her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear for the big day.

British fashion house Ralph and Russo is currently tipped to be the dress designer — the same brand who famously created Meghan's stunning engagement gown. In 2016, the former actress opened up about her ideal bridal gown during the filming of her wedding scene in Suits. "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," Meghan told Glamour. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Elie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."