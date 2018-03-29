Catherine Zeta-Jones spent part of her family vacation dancing with someone special! Last week the actress took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her son Dylan ballroom dancing on the beach. The Cocaine Godmother star's 17-year-old took the lead as they showed off their fancy footwork. “Shall we dance? seize the moment❤️#funwithson," she captioned the video posted on March 23. The 48-year-old looked stylish in a white crochet kaftan styled over a black mini dress, while Dylan was beach ready in a pair of Union Jack swimming trunks and matching baseball cap.

VIEW GALLERY Catherine and her family enjoyed a vacation in the Dominican Republic Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

Fans were quick to compliment their moves, with one writing: "Adorable. Mother and son," while another said: "This is adorable." A third commented: "Catherine this is so special!!!" Catherine was joined on the trip to the Dominican Republic by her husband Michael Douglas and their 14-year-old daughter Carys. The Feud actress shared a collage of pictures from the family vacation, which she simply captioned: "Family ❤️." Dylan also shared a sweet picture featuring his sister, who resembles their famous mother, posing next to him in the water.

Catherine has previously spoken out about Dylan and Carys' passion for the performing arts, admitting that the teens have a interest in following in their famous family's footsteps. While chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about them wanting to pursue careers in Hollywood, she said: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."

Catherine continued: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."