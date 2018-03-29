Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still hanging out. The actor and the model were spotted on Wednesday, March 27, after having breakfast in West Hollywood. Leo, 43, and Camila, 20, kept a low-profile as they walked outside of the eatery. Camila looked chic and casual in a white t-shirt tucked into dark distressed denim and flats. The model completed her look with a brown fedora that allowed her long brunette tresses to flow freely. Leo remained true to his off-duty style in a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers, a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and dark shades.

VIEW GALLERY Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila were spotted together earlier this year Photo: The Grosby Group

The Argentinean model, who is the stepdaughter of Leo’s Hollywood pal Al Pacino, and the actor have reportedly been close family friends for years. The pair have been stepping out with each other privately since the beginning of the year. Ahead of their breakfast date, the pair were seen together celebrating Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday and vacationing in Aspen.

In January, the Revenant actor and Camila enjoyed a ski holiday with the humanitarian’s best friend Tobey Maguire and his two children Ruby, 11, and Otis, eight. The Never Going Back actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from the slopes and idyllic views with her one million followers while Leo remained off the grid.

VIEW GALLERY Leo will produce the film adaptation of The Corporation Photo: Getty Images

The supermodel and the Titanic star have been linked since early December when he was seen leaving her house. Leo, who ended his relationship with girlfriend Nina Agdal in the beginning of 2017, was spotted in September spending time with supermodel and former girlfriend Toni Garrn.

The Oscar-winning actor will remain busy this year with the production of his latest project. Leo will produce the film adaption of The Corporation, the book series that chronicles the life of the Cuban-American underworld of the '60s, '70s and '80s starring Benicio del Toro.