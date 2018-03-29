Don’t mess with Mark Consuelos' love! The Riverdale star came to his wife Kelly Ripa’s defense after some of his followers had negative things to say about the photo he posted on his Instagram of Kelly wearing a bikini. “I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in,” the 46-year-old wrote in the comments below the picture. “Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I’m not. I posted this pic of the woman I most admire as a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways.”

VIEW GALLERY Mark's photo of Kelly in a bikini received backlash Photo: Instagram/instasuelos

The father-of-three continued: “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes, she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.” Mark addressed the haters with one final message before getting back to his vacation with the love of his life. He penned, “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

VIEW GALLERY Kelly and mark share three children together Photo: Instagram/kellyripa

Mark added: "To all the males that had something negative to say…I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you.” Mark, who has been married to Kelly since 1996 and shares children Michael, 20, Lola, 16 and Joaquin, 15, with the host, also gave the Live with Kelly and Ryan star a special shout out. He wrote, “I love you @kellyripa…keep killing it.”

Over the weekend, Mark posted a photo of Kelly standing in the water, rocking a bikini which he captioned: “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fav.” The post received backlash after some users felt that Kelly was too old to showcase her body in the swimwear. On Thursday, March 29, Kelly took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband. The TV host posted a picture of Mark shirtless on the beach writing: “Not a bad view in sight. #daddy#dadbod #nofilter 🔥🔥🌴🌴.”