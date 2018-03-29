Ricky Martin met the man of his dreams online. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer revealed that he and his now-husband Jwan Yosef formed a virtual bond, before meeting in person. “I contacted him, and we talked for six months,” Ricky told Attitude magazine about their initial meeting. “We were just sending messages, talking about life and existential issues. Nothing sexy, nothing sexual. It’s not that he was sending me sexy pictures and vice versa, I swear." When it was time for the Puerto Rican superstar and the conceptual artist to meet, it was love at first sight.

"When I first saw him I said, ‘I am marrying this guy’ and apparently he said the same thing," Ricky continued. “Obviously he only told me this later on, you have to keep it to yourself at first. But I lost my breath when I saw him. Six months build up and it was very romantic.”

The 46-year-old Assassination of Gianni Versace star and Jwan confirmed in January that they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The HOLA! USA cover star noted that they plan to have a bigger party to celebrate their love with family and friends in Ricky's native Puerto Rico and a few other countries.

Ricky, who is a father to nine-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, shared that he has redefined the meaning of love for his family. “Love manages itself in millions of ways,” he told Gay Times. “I talk to my kids every day about how every family is different. Let me be, I let you be. It’s simple.”