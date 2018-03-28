Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their love and living arrangements to new heights! The couple, also known as J-Rod, have purchased a $15 million New York City apartment together in the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere. Jennifer, 48, and Alex, 42, are now residents of 432 Park Avenue after purchasing an apartment on floors 35 to 37. The space is large enough to accommodate their blended family, which includes Jennifer’s nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, nine, with 4,000 square feet of living space.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dropped $15 million on an apartment in New York City Photo: Getty Images

The apartment has three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a library, powder room and personal elevator, in addition to spacious closets and a corner master bedroom suite. The luxury home offers views of Central Park and open views of the city. The building, which is the second tallest in New York City after One World Trade Center, was built in 2015 and has 104 total condominium apartments.

The pair reportedly closed on the apartment using an anonymous LLC. Back in October, Jennifer listed her posh NYC penthouse for $27 million. The Amor, Amor, Amor singer’s former pad included four bedrooms that were spread across the fifth and sixth floor. After calling the Whitman building home for three years, the Shades of Blue actress moved out of the property.

VIEW GALLERY The pair's new home is 4,000 square feet Photo: Instagram/@arod

While they may be moving in together, Jennifer has previously admitted that she and Alex aren’t in any rush to get married. "I do believe in marriage,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t."

Jennifer added, “We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”