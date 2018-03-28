Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up to make a change. The Wolves singer and the Friends alum have been added to the list of talent taking part in the 2018 WE Day celebration in Los Angeles on April 19. “I am constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day – the energy they bring is unforgettable,” Selena said in a statement. “This is my sixth WE Day and I can’t wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating.” She continued: “This generation s changing the world and I’m humbled to be a part of this special day with them.”

VIEW GALLERY Selena Gomez will make her sixth appearance at WE Day California Photo: Getty Images

Selena has long admired the movie star. In 2014, the Disney Channel alum shared a photo of herself with Jennifer writing, 'I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year.."

While Selena has been participating WE Day since 2012, this will be Jennifer’s first time. WE Day California 2018 will be hosted by John Stamos and will also feature appearances and performances by Sofia Carson, Paula Abdul, Lele Pons, Nicole Richie, Morgan Freeman, March for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky and more.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Aniston will join a host of other celebrities for the WE Day celebrations Photo: Getty Images

The event will be attended by an estimated 16,000 students and educators from around the state. The world’s largest youth empowerment day celebrates young people who are committed to making a difference and support the movement of young people who are making a change. WE Day is a series of 19 stadium sized events held across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom and have featured appearances by various celebrities and royals. The WE Day California ceremony will air on an hour-long special on ABC, August 17 at 8 p.m. EST.