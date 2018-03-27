Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are reportedly just friends. Although Paris, 19, and Cara, 25, were spotting sharing a kiss in Los Angeles last week, sources tell People magazine that the two models are just friends. “They have flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” the source revealed to the magazine. “Paris is 19-years-old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.” Over the weekend, the duo were spotted hanging out with Paris’ godfather Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Paris and Cara turned heads when they shared a kiss. The pair were also seen dancing and getting close, with Cara sitting on Paris’ lap as they conversed with Macaulay and Brenda. Fans have also taken note of the amount of time the two have recently spent together. Last week, Paris shared a picture of Cara on her Instagram – featuring the British model jumping on a bed surrounded by quilts. Michael Jackson’s daughter simply captioned the image: “a r t .”

Cara also took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of the two watching Carol. In February, the models, who reportedly hit it off last May at the MTV Movie Awards, were spotted holding hands while strolling with friends in London. Cara has been flying solo since ending her two-year relationship with musician St. Vincent in 2016. Paris was last in a relationship with Michael Snoddy in February 2017 after less than a year of dating.