Wilmer Valderrama had nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato after her performance during Saturday’s March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. The That 70s Show alum praised the Tell Me You Love Me singer after she took the stage to perform her hit Skyscraper. “She’s a hero,” the 37-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a hero to young men and women out there, I think that she’s literally the image of recovery and getting their life together, so I’m excited that she’s there and for this historic moment for young people.”

Wilmer attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Wilmer, who participated in the march from the ground, had more to say about his fellow celebrities using their voices for activism. “They used to tell us when we were young and entering the industry ‘Oh you’re an actor, don’t get involved in politics,'” he said. “But then you realize that politics affect policy and affects humankind. It’s really interesting as citizens, as people in general, that you actually get involved."

He continued: "So I think that's why it's exciting to see that so many people are lending their voices, but most importantly, their platform for other people's voices, because we gotta just be amplifying the people's word and the people's spirit." Demi, 25, and the NCIS star dated for six years, before ending their relationship in 2016. Since calling it quits, the pair has remained friendly. While they were not spotted together during the march, the "best friends" have been seen in recent months on lunch outings, birthday parties and even sharing their affection for one another on social media.

Wilmer praised Demi for her performance at the March for our Lives

Last year, Demi got personal about her relationship with Wilmer in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. "I still love Wilmer," she said about the aftermath of their split. "I don't know if I'll lose him for the rest of my life...I think my heart's always with Wilmer. I think that it was with Wilmer, I think that it is with Wilmer, and I think that it will be." She added: "You don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart, and vice-versa. I'm pretty sure that I'm not gonna meet anybody that compares to him, but I'm trying to keep an open heart and an open mind when it comes to that."