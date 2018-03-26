Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are putting their kids first. Less than two weeks after the pair announced that they are splitting after 12 years of marriage, the former model was spotted enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump’s firstborn and their five children — Kai Madison, ten, Donald III, nine, Tristan, six, Spencer, five, and Chloe, three.

According to TMZ, Donald and Vanessa, who tied the knot in 2005, “showed zero PDA, but they were talking and seemed to be in relatively good moods.” The estranged couple’s appearance comes amidst reports that Donald Jr. allegedly engaged in an affair in 2012 with singer Aubrey O'Day.

VIEW GALLERY Donald Jr. shared a photo of himself and his daughter Kai at Palm Beach on March 16 Photo: Instagram/donaldjtrumpjr

The businessman, who left Palm Beach on Sunday, March 25, traveled to Florida shortly after his wife filed for divorce on March 15. People magazine reported that Vanessa flew down to Florida later on to join her family for the second week of their school spring break. Vanessa, 40, and Donald, 40, were pictured at the pool on Sunday. The mom-of-five lounged in her own chair next to the president’s son, watching Donald play with their kids.

Prior to departing Palm Beach, Ivanka Trump's brother shared a number of snapshots of his kids during their spring break. Donald Jr. and his children have enjoyed quality time participating in a number of activities together including deep sea fishing and golfing.

On Sunday, the proud dad took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of his daughter golfing and nearly hitting him with a golf club. Alongside the video, Donald Jr. jokingly penned, “Oh boy. Chloe channeling her inner Happy Gilmore with the club throw... though unintentionally. I got lucky with that one could have been ugly but my haters would probably have loved it. 😂😂😂 #kids #golf #happygilmore.”