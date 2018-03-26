Eva Longoria and Lili Estefan enjoyed a Sunday Funday together. The pregnant Overboard actress and the Univision host spent some quality time with each other brunching at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami on March 25 with friends and family, including the film star's husband José 'Pepe' Bastón​​​​​. Eva, 43, and Lili, 51, teased fans with pictures of chicken and waffles, cornbread and a dessert that featured ice cream and marshmallows. The Hollywood star and Gloria Estefan's niece also posed for a picture with their “favorite” Chef Elliot Gonzalez after their meal.

VIEW GALLERY Eva and Lili had a Sunday Funday brunch at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

“This is actually my baby and a food baby happening at the same time, because I’m eating the chicken and waffles,” Eva told fans on her Instagram Story, as she showed off her baby bump. Meanwhile Lili took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the chef presenting the table with desserts as Eva joked in the background that “they are trying to kill us." The Desperate Housewives alum, who is expecting her first child​, kept her look casual in a black t-shirt, pants and a baseball cap.

VIEW GALLERY Eva looked chic and relaxed during her outing in South Florida Photo: GC Images

Eva is currently in Miami where she is working on the pilot for her new ABC sitcom Grand Hotel. The actress recently opened up to HOLA! USA about how she feels working on new projects while pregnant. “Good, good. I’m working so nothing new," she said. "I’m on set in between takes of The Grand Hotel. We’re hot and outside in the middle of spring break so that’s presenting some challenges, but I love it. I love producing, I love this cast. We are having a lot of fun.”