Camila Cabello was filled with emotions on Saturday, March 24 as she marched against gun violence in the afternoon and took home a big award in the evening. After participating in the March For Our Lives rally in L.A, the 21-year-old music sensation stepped out for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. At the star-studded event, she was honored with the orange blimpy award for “Favorite Breakout Artist,” but chose to make the special moment about all the young activists of the world. “I just came from the March Of Our Lives movement,” she said at the start of her acceptance speech. “I just went with my family and my [nine-year-old sister Sofia and it made me so excited to be here and so inspired.”

Scroll down for video

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE 2018 KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS

VIEW GALLERY

Camila Cabello gave a powerful acceptance speech at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Havana singer continued to salute all the courageous kids of the world, saying: “I felt so inspired by you guys, seeing all these kids there, these young people being brave and being kind and compassionate for each other and speaking up.” She then empowered them even more by adding: “'And I just want to tell you guys - every kid in this room and every kid watching at home - that the future is yours! The world is yours! I love you guys so much and thank you!'

The Cuban-born and Miami-raised talent looked lovely in an off-the-shoulder black long-sleeved top and high-waisted jeans, which she cuffed at the bottom. She kept her makeup minimal, and rocked a loose braid by her hairstylist Marcus Francis, who shared a close-up shot of the style on his Instagram. Earlier in the day, the star had a much different look for the March For Our Lives event in downtown L.A.

VIEW GALLERY

Earlier that day, Camila brought her little sister to the March For Our Lives L.A. event Photo: Instagram/@camila_cabello

Camila wore a comfy-looking pink sweater to the inspiring march and kept a low-profile underneath a sleek pair of shades. The star supported the powerful movement with her sister Sofia by her side. In a picture that Camila posted to her Instagram, the pair can be seen holding up a blue sign that reads: “Marching for our lives so the next gen won’t have to.”

VIEW GALLERY

Millie Bobby Brown was another star to honor the movement during the awards show Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown was another winner that worked the worldwide rallies into the KCA’s. The Stranger Things star, who took home the award for "Favorite TV Actress," did so in style, with her customized denim button down saying it all. Embroidered on the back were the names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting. Above the names, it read "March For Our Lives," clearly supporting the weekend's nationwide protest against gun violence. Zendaya, who looked enchanting a cream tulle dress, also honored March For Our Lives during her acceptance speech, urging: "Don’t ever let age limit you."