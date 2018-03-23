The world of entertainment is nothing new to Adria Arjona. Daughter of famed Latin musician Ricardo Arjona, the 25-year-old grew up with an unusual background. "My home opened my mind to being an actress,” the Pacific Rim Uprising star told HOLA! USA in an interview featured in the magazine's April issue. “It was a beautiful and exciting childhood. I don’t have typical days because I don’t like routine," adding, "I say ‘chaos’ because we didn’t have a routine. I come from a home where no one worked from nine to five." The Puerto Rican beauty admitted that she was used to getting the attention that came with her famous father’s career.

VIEW GALLERY Adria stars in Pacific Rim: Uprising Photo: Getty Images

"Fame is a complicated thing," she said. "Since I was a child, I was used to having our dinner interrupted to ask for an autograph or to take a picture.” Adria has a number of acting credits behind her name having starred in Narcos, True Detective, Emerald City and the upcoming film Life of the Party with Melissa McCarthy.

VIEW GALLERY The Latina actress credits her childhood with her father Ricardo for her career in entertainment Photo: Instagram/@adriaarjona

Although she has found success, Adria isn’t in the limelight for the fame. “I’m not interested in being famous for its own sake,” she noted. “Or to stand out or walk on the red carpet, but to have a voice.” The Belko Experiment actress plans to use her platform for women like her. “I want to inspire women to believe in themselves, and to let them know that a woman can achieve whatever she sets out to,” she shared. “That being unique is beautiful and that physical appearance doesn’t matter.”