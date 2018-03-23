Forget the lifeguard, Georgina Rodriguez was on a mom on duty watching three of partner Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids. The Spanish beauty hit a jacuzzi with the soccer star’s oldest son Cristiano Jr., seven, and eight-month-old twins Eva and Mateo. Georgina’s four-month-old daughter Alana, whom she shares with Cristiano, was absent from the water session.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram account on Thursday, March 22, the model wrote in Spanish, “Love becomes an appetite for immortality.” Cristiano’s twins looked adorable in the photo floating in pink and blue rafts and looking up at the camera. Meanwhile, the athlete’s firstborn smiled holding on to his baby sister’s float.

Georgina’s tender picture came a few days after she penned a sweet message to her longtime love, 33. “My love, the number one 💪❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #quinasdeouro #cr7 #portugal #yslbeautylover,” the supermodel captioned a photo of herself and the dad-of-four at the Quinas de Ouro ceremony earlier this month.

The 24-year-old has previously opened up to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! about how her relationship with Cristiano strengthened after welcoming their first child together last November. “We're happier together than ever,” she shared. “The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."