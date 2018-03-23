On Saturday, March 24, over one million students, parents, politicians and celebrities will attend the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. The monumental march, which was organized by the heads of the #NeverAgain movement and Parkland shooting survivors — Emma González, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin — aims to push for action towards gun control in congress and work to prevent more mass shootings. The march will take place just blocks away from the Capitol on Pennsylvania, Avenue. The event will feature speeches from shooting survivors as well as young voices from the movement.

VIEW GALLERY The March for Our Lives will take place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 in over 800 cities across the world Photo: Getty Images

Emma and the members of the #NeverAgain movement organized the event after a former student killed 17 people during a mass shooting at their school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on February 14, 2018. Celebrities such as Jennifer Hudson, who lost her mother and nephew to gun violence, and Common, are set to perform. Broadway superstars, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, will also perform their epic mashup Found Tonight.

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and George and Amal Clooney – who along with Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg donated $500,000 towards funding the march – are also set to attend the historic event. The march will go beyond the Nation’s Capital with over 800 sister marches taking place around the world in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Fransico, Dallas, England and Los Angeles, where Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton and Olivia Wilde will join students speakers and performer Charlie Puth.

VIEW GALLERY Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist Emma González appears on the cover of Teen Vogue Photo: Tyler Mitchell

Ahead of the march, Emma, 18, joined other faces of the gun control movement on the cover of Teen Vogue’s latest issue. Emma, who gave an impassioned speech days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wrote a powerful op-ed on her desire to make change. “We Stoneman Douglas students may have woken up only recently from our sheltered lives to fight this fight, but we stand in solidarity with those who have struggled before us, and we will fight alongside them moving forward to enact change and make life survivable for all young people,” Emma, who also appeared on the cover of Time wrote.

She added, “People who have been fighting for this for too long, others who were never comfortable enough to openly talk about their experiences with gun violence, or still others who were never listened to when opening up about their experiences with gun violence or were afraid to speak out — these are the people we are fighting with and for.”

VIEW GALLERY Parkland students Sam Zeif and Delaney Tarr appeared on Ellen to speak about the march Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

On Thursday, March 23, Emma’s classmates, Sam Zeif, 18, and Delaney Tarr, 17, appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show to talk about the importance of Saturday’s March.“The march for us is this display of unity amongst everyone, because everybody is uniting for this cause,” Delaney told Ellen. “There are people now who are being vocal and outspoken when they weren’t necessarily being that way before. But, it’s more than that, it’s a chance to not be ignored. Because when there are 100,000 people marching on Washington, saying ‘do something,' it’s kind of hard to ignore that when it’s such a loud and clear voice. That’s our goal here, is to have a loud and clear voice.”