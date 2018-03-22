Luis Fonsi is encouraging tourists to travel to Puerto Rico! After Hurricane Maria devastated the island six months ago, the Despacito singer revealed that the US territory is ready for visitors. The 39-year-old, who is a spokesman for tourism in Puerto Rico, released a series of videos with an update on recovery as well as the hotels and businesses that have opened their doors again. “People from all over have been asking if it’s okay to visit,” Luis said in the clip. “I’m happy to tell you that Puerto Rico is ready.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Luis said that Puerto Rico is ready for visitors Photo: Getty Images

The Échame la Culpa singer filmed one of the videos in the Condado Vanderbilt hotel, which is one of the over 100 hotels that have officially opened doors for guests. Luis also noted that 80 percent of the Caribbean island’s hotels are back in business and ready to host visitors from all over the world. The tourism video shows the singer as he walks along the beaches and dines inside of restaurants.

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE LUIS FONSI'S HOME

The release of the video also came with the announcement that Luis’ The Love and Dance World Tour will make a stop on the island at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on June 1 and 2. Since Hurricane Maria left the island in ruins on September 20, 2017, Luis has joined a number of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Martin and more to raise funds towards rebuilding.

VIEW GALLERY Luis' The Love and Dance World tour will stop in Puerto Rico on June 1 and 2 Photo: Getty Images

The singer, who was recently awarded the President’s Award at the 2018 BMI Latin Awards, previously spoke to HOLA! USA about using his recent success to get on the frontlines of hurricane relief efforts. “It was a very special year for me,” he shared. “Despacito changed the face of Latin music in the world. But at the same time, it was difficult year for my country, for our Mexican brothers."

MORE: How Luis Fonsi is saving lives

He continued: "So besides the celebration and the blessings I received on a personal level, it also brought the obligation to help our brothers who are still in the process of recovery. I do it from the bottom of my heart, because I always say that’s the reason I'm sitting here is because of my country’s influence and the love and support it gave me."