Gloria Estefan had a special message for fans on the anniversary of the bus accident that almost ended her career. The Turn the Beat Around singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 20, to share a video of her five-year-old grandson Sasha, who is the son of her firstborn Nayib, singing The Beatles' classic song, All You Need is Love, which the singer calls her “mantra.” “Here’s our beautiful grandson, #sashaargento singing my mantra. Today is the anniversary of my rebirth 28 years ago and it’s because of the love, prayers and good thoughts that you shared with me that I am walking & living a wonderful life," Gloria captioned the post.

VIEW GALLERY Gloria and Emilio Estefan's grandson sang a special song on the anniversary of their accident Photo: Getty Images

She added, "So THANK YOU!! I love you! 🎶All you need is love, love, love is all you need!” ❤️💙💜💚🧡💛🧡💚💜💙.” On March 20, 1990, Gloria, her husband and band mate Emillio Estefan and members of their crew were injured when their tour bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the way to a show in Syracuse, New York. The now 60-year-old performer suffered a broken vertebrate and was almost left paralyzed.

After nine months of intensive therapy – 7 hours a day – the Conga singer returned to the stage January 28, 1991 at the American Music Awards. Last year, Gloria opened up about how the accident changed the way she looks at her career. “Maybe this is the only reason I became famous, because right now everyone is watching,” she told Syracuse.com prior to receiving the Kennedy Center Honors. “It became my reason to get back onstage.”

Tuesday, March 20, was all about reflection as Gloria penned a special message to her niece and Univision host Lili Estefan in honor of her birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY FLAQUENCE! @liliestefan 💃🏻 When I met you, you were only 12 years old but it was easy to realize that you would be an amazing woman," the message to the 51-year-old read.

The Cuban singer continued, "I am VERY proud of all your achievements, of the good mother you have been, the special niece who has made her uncle, @emilioestefanjr, so happy and the endearing artist who brings joy to the lives of all those who daily invite you to enter their homes as you also make everyone around you smile! I wish you a world of happiness, health and love and although we are not here to celebrate this birthday with you, I hope we have many more years to celebrate! I love you so much, skinny cute! 🎂🤗🎂😘🎂✌️."