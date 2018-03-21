Melania Trump is well aware of her critics. The first lady took a moment to address criticism over her anti-cyberbullying campaign on Tuesday, March 20, at the White House during a roundtable discussion on cyber safety and technology. "I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic,” the 47-year-old said. "I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right."

VIEW GALLERY Melania hosted a roundtable with tech giants at the White House to discuss cyberbullying Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the past, many have called Melania’s campaign hypocritical given her husband President Donald Trump’s behavior on Twitter. Representatives from Google, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat were in attendance for the hour-long meeting that focused on a number of topics including the importance of supporting children and teaching empathy and kindness in offline spaces, supporting social and emotional wellness in children, identifying digital opportunities for both parents and kids to ensure safe online behaviors, and effective solutions and public policies to improve online safety.

During the roundtable, Melania revealed that she has communicated with kids who fallen victim to cyberbullying. "In my role as first lady, I receive many letters from children who have been bullied or feel threatened on social media," she shared. "I know that each of your companies and groups have been working on these issues for many years and I look forward to hearing what you have learned, what has been accomplished and what progress still needs to be made."

VIEW GALLERY The first lady addressed critics of her anti-cyberbullying campaign during the meeting on March 20 Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first lady, who is a mother to 12-year-old son Barron Trump, has previously noted that children are her “top priority.” “Social media and technology are interwoven in the daily lives of our children,” Melania said on Tuesday. “As parents, we must find ways to talk openly with them about the potential dangers that exist so they can be responsible digital citizens.” She continued, “We have a real opportunity to teach positive online behaviors, but that also means addressing issues offline such as kindness, empathy, and respect. I am grateful to the technology experts for their collaboration and willingness to come together at our meeting today. I look forward to continuing our focus on educating children on the power of positivity.”