When it comes to toddlers, sometimes you need to pick your battles, and mom-of-two Eva Mendes is well aware of that. The Hollywood star, who shares daughters Esmeralda, three, and Amada, 22-months, with longtime love Ryan Gosling, opened up to E! News about motherhood, admitting that she lets her kids dress themselves however they please because there is a bigger "battle" she'd rather win in the long-run.

"I let them wear whatever they want," she confessed during a celebration for her Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company. "They have the right…they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market, I let them do that stuff."

“They never have matching socks. I don’t care about that,” Eva continued. "I let them win that battle. That's the easy one. I'm trying to get them to eat broccoli. That's the one I want to win. They can wear whatever they want."

When asked by the news outlet how her daughters have “changed her aesthetic as an artist,” Eva admitted that she is still learning. "I don't know. I guess I'm still in it. I'm still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because it prioritizes everything obviously but at the same time it makes me care more," she shared. "Even though I have less time to think about what I'm wearing for my day or how to put something together, I think of it more in a sense of even if I'm not with my kids, I'm always representing them. It's always on my mind."

The 44-year-old noted that having children has added pressure to her life. Eva said, "I'm somebody's mother and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure." The actress has previously opened up about feeling mom guilt. “Oh my god, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work," she said last year. “I’m all for obviously taking care of myself—that’s how I can take care of them of course—but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It’s like, ‘Ugh, this is going to be there forever now.’”