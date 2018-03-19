Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner’s recent trip to New York City took a scary turn. President Donald Trump’s daughter, 36, and son-in-law, 37, were forced to return to Ronald Reagan National Airport last Thursday, March 15, after the helicopter they were traveling onboard to Manhattan experienced engine failure. According to CNN, one of the two engines failed causing the chopper owned by the Trump Organization to return to D.C. After a safe landing, the couple reportedly "scrambled to get on a commercial flight instead."

VIEW GALLERY A helicopter Ivanka and Jared recently traveled onboard experienced engine failure Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The mom-of-three’s helicopter failure came less than a week after a chopper tragically crashed in New York’s East River killing all five passengers. Ivanka and Jared lived in New York City with their young children — Arabella, six, Joseph, four and Theodore, who turns two on March 27 — before relocating to D.C. to serve in President Trump’s administration last January.

Back in September, Ivanka opened up about her family’s post-presidential election life. “This is such a remarkable journey for myself, my husband, our family. It’s such an unbelievable privilege to be able to serve this country, so I really am just incredibly focused, really just on the work that I’m doing and our family and there’s not much time for a lot in between,” she said. “For a country that has given so much to me and my family, to be able to try and give back and to be laser focused on doing that is a blessing."

VIEW GALLERY The couple share three young children Photo: Getty Images

The Women Who Work author also noted, “The kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that's the number one most important thing. If the kids weren't happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there."