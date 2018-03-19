What do you get when you cross two Tony-winning shows? Music magic, of course! American-Cuban arranger Alex Lacamoire produced the track titled Found/Tonight bringing together two of Broadway’s biggest stars, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, for a collaboration of songs from their hit musicals — Hamilton’s The Story of Tonight and You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen. A portion of the proceeds from the record benefit the March For Our Lives Initiative, which protests gun violence. The pair opened the charity single by singing verses from each other's former shows before singing together a mashup of lyrics from both of the Tony-winning musicals. "And when our children tell their story / You will be found / They'll tell the story of tonight / Oh / No matter what they tell you / Tomorrow there'll be more of us / Telling the story of tonight / The story of tonight," Lin and Ben sung together.

Lin and Ben teamed up for the epic mashup of their Tony-winning Broadway shows Photo: Twitter/Lin_Manuel

“You can of course thank @LacketyLac for how it’s put together, he created and produced the arrangement, having worked on both shows and being a magnificent Cuban dreamboat and all,” Lin tweeted. The Puerto Rican singer, who dubbed the track their “Musical Theater Marvel/DC crossover,” also thanked actor Josh Gad, “who reached out immediately after Parkland and asked what we could do. This is for him, and for the kids.”

