Go big, or go home! Blue Ivy needed a leprechaun’s pot of gold as she bid thousands of dollars at an art auction in L.A. on St. Patrick’s Day. The 6-year-old waved her paddle around while attending the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in L.A. with her A-list parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Mach 17. The famous threesome, who looked stunning in custom ensembles, made a rare public appearance together to support Queen Bey’s mom Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson, who organized the swanky fundraiser. The extravagant evening, aimed to benefit the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, which provides a place for individuals to foster their creativity and express themselves through theater and art.

It was an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier that first caught Blue’s eye during the auction. The little girl initially bid $17,000 on the piece and soon went up to $19,000. After she raised her hand, Jay-Z jokingly tried to stop her from placing more bids, eliciting laughter from the crowd. The moment, which was captured on camera, quickly went viral across social media.

Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z — R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018

"Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans," auction host Star Jones told the crowd during the outing. "Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I'm up here talking about it?" She added: "19 for Miss Blue, yes, and she's like, 'I like that.’”

JAY-Z trying to stop Blue from bidding at the 2018 #WearableArtGala [#2]. 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/1vSkPx6vcU — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2018

In the end, Tyler Perry bid $20,000 and won the art piece. However, that didn’t stop Blue Ivy! According to Vanity Fair, the little girl then bid on the following item, a 36" x 36" art piece made of deconstructed law and medical books California. That time, she won with a final price of $10,000. The magazine also said that Beyoncé got in on the action, spending $17,000 on a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings that she had previously worn to an event. The theme of the gala was "Waco to Wakada," inspired by the hit film Black Panther.

After the auction, former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared in a special video message at the event to recognize Beyoncé’s humanitarian work. She called Beyoncé her “sister” and praised her for all the inspiring work she’s done, including spreading clean water across the globe and helping people in her hometown of Houston recover from the devastating hurricane last August. Beyoncé took to the stage where she gave a gorgeous acceptance speech, acknowledging her family.