Maluma and Prince Royce brought the heat to Miami Beach, Florida over St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The Latin music superstars flaunted their toned bodies as they hit the beach and hung out with friends. Both the 24-year-old reggae artist and the 28-year-old singer-songwriter rocked bathing suits and sweet shades as they strolled on the sand and later lounged by a beautiful looking pool. Both stars shared snippets of their trip with fans on Instagram, saying: “Miami! We’re here… what’s good?”

Maluma lounging by the pool in Miami Photo: Instagram/@maluma

In another pic, Maluma shared his current poolside read with fans. The Corazón singer was thumbing through a book called La Gente Feliz Es Mas Exitosa, which translates to Happy People Are More Successful, by Maria Clara Villegas. Later on, Maluma also showed off his group’s barbeque skills!

Maluma shared his poolside reads Photo: Instagram/@maluma

The carefree beach weekend comes after Maluma recently clarified the rumors swirling around his relationship with girlfriend Natalia Barulich. The entertainer shutdown any speculation that him and his lady had a secret wedding. “It would be so hard for me to marry secretly. It would be impossible!” He confessed to Telemundo in Spanish, laughing. "But no, of course not because I'm very young. There are many things that I want to do in life and I must keep going. My youth is accompanied by a lot of work and I think those are my priorities at this moment.”

Fake wedding news spread after the talent posted a black and white photo of him and his girl holding hands. The couple was well dressed in the photo, furthering thoughts that they had a secret ceremony. Maluma wore a plaid suit and white shirt, while Natalia opted for a long dress and a ring that everyone believed to be a wedding band. At the bottom of the photo, Maluma wrote this message: "As far as she wants."