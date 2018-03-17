Although Camila Cabello generally isn’t one to reveal details about her private life, the star couldn’t help but share how happy she has been feeling lately. While appearing on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, the 21-year-old Havana singer was asked if she was currently happy and in love. “I am really, really happy… I feel like I've never been happier in my life," she said. The host was, of course, getting at her relationship with British dating coach Matthew Hussey, which gained media attention last month.

Camila Cabello opened up about being happy Photo: Getty Images

The talent chose to keep quiet on whether she was actually in love, going on to say that she has trouble letting the world in on too much. "As far as that, I have always been such a private person and the one thing that has been, I think, the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy," she said.

Camila went on to candidly say: “I feel like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred. I need to keep some things mine for them to be special—and just to protect that." To appease the interview, she added: "But yeah, to answer your question, I'm really happy."

Matthew Hussey and Camila Cabello were seen in Mexico together Photo: Grosby Group

The former Fifth Harmony member also said she felt like she was on "cloud nine." Her and Matthew were first seen together in February, spreeing the stunning shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In photos published by E! News, the couple were spotted taking a romantic stroll along the popular celebrity destination. Later in the day, the pair got even closer, sharing a passionate smooch! Camila sweetly held hands with Matthew, who is a New York Times bestselling author and “love-life strategist." She and the 30-year-old were all smiles in the adorable pictures.

In the past, Camila has also revealed that she had never been in a serious relationship before. “Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship,” she said to Seventeen magazine. “So, when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”