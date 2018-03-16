Eva Longoria receives Mariachi birthday surprise from Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez treated Eva Longoria to a festive birthday celebration! During a day of press for their film Overboard on Thursday, March 15, which also fell on the mom-to-be’s birthday, the Mexican actor got a little help from a Mariachi band to celebrate her big day. “Happy Birthday @evalongoria,” the 56-year-old wrote next to the video on his Instagram. “It’s such a joy to have you as a friend and be able to celebrate you on your special day!!! It’s a pleasure to have your birthday coincide with the promotion of our first film #OverboardMovie @overboardmovie.”

VIEW GALLERY Eva celebrated her 43rd birthday with the cast of Overboard Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

In the clip, Eugenio and Eva stood with actress Anna Faris and other members of the cast, while the band walked in and performed. The 43-year-old’s face lit up with surprise as the band played a song in her honor. The star, who married Mexican businessman José Bastón in 2016, revealed earlier in the day that she was given the “greatest gift” this year for her birthday.

"I can’t believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me,” she penned alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes already! It’s been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it 💛💛💛👼🏻."

Eva was also celebrated by fellow mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian, who gifted the actress with a pair of Good American maternity jeans. "I was just looking at these today because of Khloe and the Good American has maternity jeans," she squealed on Instagram. "I have been searching the world for maternity jeans."

VIEW GALLERY Eugenio celebrated his co-star on her birthday Photo: Getty Images

Eva added, "I can't ever bring myself to wear jeans right now because it just feels, like, crazy. The Desperate Housewives alum kicked off her celebration with delicious eats — indulging her pregnancy cravings ahead of her birthday celebrating on Wednesday with some fast food. She confessed, “All I wanted was KFC for my birthday."