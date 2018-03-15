As a mom-of-three, Jessica Alba makes sure to spend time with the other love in her life, husband Cash Warren. "I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed," the Honest Founder told Redbook magazine. "After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need 'us' time all the time." The 36-year-old and her husband are parents to daughters Honor, nine, and six-year-old Haven and two-month-old son Hayes.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Jessica Alba opened up about balancing time with her husband and kids Photo:

"You have to be structured about carving out time for yourself and your relationship," she said. Adding about the change in dynamic with the new baby: "I feel like right when Cash and I got in a groove where we can leave our daughters in a room to go do our own thing and they won't kill themselves - we're almost going back to square one."

MORE: Jessica Alba celebrates look-a-like son Hayes' two-month birthday

The Sin City star isn't afraid to admit that she is still figuring out life as a mom. "I don't' have it together at all," she quipped. "I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone 'Today I f---d up as a mom.' It's none of your damn business."

VIEW GALLERY The mommy-of-three stars on the cover Redbook magazine Photo: Justin Coit

She continued: "I'm fine if people want to air their dirty laundry online, but people know enough about me. I make mistakes all the time...and sometimes when I get together with my friends, we'll reflect on how we've made similar good and bad decisions. It's like, 'Yeah, that was humbling.' Then you move on and have a glass of wine."