Eva Longoria has already received the best birthday gift! The mom-to-be celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday, March 15. To commemorate her special day, the Hollywood star posted a photo of herself and her growing baby bump, which she sweetly captioned: "I can’t believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me! Thank you all for the birthday wishes already! It’s been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it 💛💛💛👼🏻."

The actress is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón

HOLA! confirmed last year that the Desperate Housewives alum is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, whom she married in 2016. Eva indulged her pregnancy cravings ahead of her big day day celebrating on Wednesday with some fast food. “All I wanted was KFC for my birthday,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. The actress was also treated to a chocolate frosted cake that was decorated with sprinkles and colorful candles.

Pregnant Eva celebrated her birthday with KFC and cake

Prior to her birthday celebration, Eva was gifted with a present — new jeans — from fellow mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian. "I was just looking at these today because of Khloe and the Good American has maternity jeans," she squealed on Instagram. "I have been searching the world for maternity jeans." Eva added, "I can't ever bring myself to wear jeans right now because it just feels, like, crazy."