Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's love is going strong, but they are in no rush to get married. "I do believe in marriage," the Amor, Amor, Amor singer, who has been married three times, told Harper's Bazaar. "And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now. It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well." The 48-year-old, who stars on the cover of the magazine's April issue, noted that her and the former Yankees player's similar career paths have made their relationship stronger.

"We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't," Jennifer said. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

Alex has previously said that he and Jennifer are "twins" and now the mom-of-two admitted that she has acquired some of the 42-year-old's habits. "He sports-metaphors me to death, and now I do it to everyone else," she shared, adding, "Baseball is just like life. All you want to do is hit a home run."

Jennifer acknowledged that she has knocked her career out of the park, as a performer, actress and producer, but nothing compares to what she has accomplished in her personal life. She said, "Most importantly, a great mother, great sister, and a great girlfriend. I've also been a great wife." The Ni Tú Ni Yo singer has also been a great inspiration for women during the Times Up movement. Jennifer, who traveled to Puerto Rico earlier this year and shared her views on the climate in Hollywood, opened up about her experience with harassment over the course of her career.

"I haven't been abused in the way some women have," the Jenny from the Block singer noted. "But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not." She continued: "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!' It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn't right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it.' "