Sofia Vergara spent her Tuesday night dripping in jewels and partying with Lorraine Schwartz. The 45-year-old Modern Family star was one of the many celebrities on hand at Delilah in West Hollywood to commemorate the launch of the jewelry-maker's new The Eye Bangles. The Colombian beauty rocked a set of three of the bracelets from Lorraine's latest line with a black off-the-shoulder dress by Martha Medeiros. Sofia, who attended the lavish event without husband Joe Manganiello, took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her newest jewels from inside the party.

"@lorraineschwartz#EyeBangle💎💎 u r the best!!!😍😍 #protection👁." The Stano actress was seen dancing with Lorraine, whose designs grace every awards show red carpet. Baby Driver star Eiza González also celebrated Lorraine in a plunging floral print dress. The 28-year-old Mexican actress recapped her evening on Instagram with the caption: "🌿🌴🌺🌸Loved celebrating you! @lorraineschwartz 💎💎 makeup by me using @neutrogena."

The night was jam-packed with some of Lorraine's most high-profile clients, who flashed her jewelry and danced the night away to DJ Ruckus including Blake Lively, Usher, Alessandra Ambrosio, Pharrell, Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian was also in attendance showing off her recent switch back to brunette. The Eye Bangles are the latest addition to Lorraine's Against Evil Eye collection. The bracelets are diamond encrusted adorned with blue topaz stone and black and white diamonds that form an eye.

Lorraine's first party in L.A. was a reflection of the inspiration behind the collection, positivity. "I'm really affected by energy and I try to live my life positively and always see the good in everyone," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I always wore them because I was like, 'I'm completely positive and I only believe in good and I only want to see good.' But God forbid, there's some negative energy out there. Let that bracelet ward it off."