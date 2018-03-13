Fans may be saying goodbye to one of Gina Rodriguez's most-beloved characters. During the Create & Cultivate and Fossil's Women to Watch event at SXSW, the 33-year-old expressed her hopes to direct more episodes of the CW series, Jane the Virgin next year in "our final season."

Gina has played the show's star character Jane Villanueva since it aired in 2014. The series is currently in its fourth season - meaning that it could end sooner than fans hope. While Gina didn't further elaborate her comments, she shared the impact that the comedy's success has made. "What is so amazing about Jane the Virgin isn't just that Jane is a Latina, but she's a woman," she said. "You can never tell us that we are not profitable. You can never tell us that people do not want to see our stories." Here's a look at how Gina went from Chicago to Hollywood.