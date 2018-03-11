Salma Hayek is not happy that Frida Kahlo has been turned into a Barbie doll. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, March 11 to express her confusion over the fact that the iconic painter had been given a Mattel makeover. Along with a photo of the new figurine, Salma wrote: “#fridakahlo never tried to be or look like anyone else. She celebrated her uniqueness.” Before adding a couple of thumbs down emojis and the hashtag “body image”, the star also posed a question for the world: “How could they turn her into a Barbie”?

Salma Hayek expressed her concerns over the new Frida Kahlo Barbie doll Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The actress is not the only one with that query, as many fans and even relatives of the legendary talent have questioned the design. Of course, the company urges that they set out with only good intentions, launching the Barbie as a part of their “Inspiring Women” series. “Frida Kahlo continues to be a symbol of strength and originality,” they wrote on Instagram. “We are humbled to honor Frida in our new Inspiring Women series. Designed to inspire more girls around the globe to imagine everything they can become. #MoreRoleModels”.

After portraying the artist in the acclaimed film Frida, Salma has kept a strong reverence for her work over the years. In fact, a mere three days before she expressed her concern of the new doll, the Mexican talent shared a photo that displayed one of the scenes from the 2002 biopic. The picture showed the star sitting in a wheelchair as Frida while painting. "Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly,” Salma wrote in the caption of the picture. The quote is a famous translation of Frida.

Salma played the iconic artist in the film Frida Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The A-lister is known for being pretty candid on her Instagram, especially when it comes to female empowerment. Just this past week, she shared several posts in honor of International Women’s Day. “Women of the world: we see you, we hear you, we are you,” she posted promoting the Chime for Change campaign by Gucci. On the day of the celebration day, the Beatriz At Dinner star also published a sweet photo of her with her daughter on a boat. She wrote: “This #internationalwomensday let's unite in the dream of a better future for our girls and the world.”