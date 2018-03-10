Marc Anthony sent the internet ablaze when he planted a smooch on fellow music star Maluma during a gala for his foundation Maestro Cares in New York City. While performing their duet Felices Los 4 onstage before the crowd of guests on March 8, the 49-year-old entertainer placed his hands over the 24-year-old Colombian singer’s lips and simulated a kiss. Although the moment was clearly meant to be playful, video footage of it has since gone viral and evoked mixed emotions. Strong reactions poured in from the pair’s fans and, in particular, Maluma’s girlfriend Natalia Barulich who watched the whole thing go down.

“What a shame – they don’t know what to do anymore to get attention,” one follower commented on the clip after it was shared on social media. “Maluma didn’t even move. Marc went too far,” another said. Some of Marc’s fans defended him, writing things like: “It was just a joke, stop the stupidity.” Even a former Miss Universe got in on the action! Alicia Machado commented: “Darn, that’s just what we need! Women are so fabulous that now we are running out of men. Oh well.”

Perhaps the best reaction came from Maluma’s Cuban-Croatian model love Natalia. Shortly after the fake buzz-worthy kiss occurred, she showed the world what a real one looks like. Natalia strutted onto stage and gave her man a long, passionate smooch, eliciting cheers from the crowd. That kiss was also caught on video for the world to see.

Marc has a history of getting press for controversial kisses. Back in 2016, the star and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez shared an impromptu peck while on stage at the Latin Grammys. After treating the crowd to a musical performance of their new single Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta, the mom-of-two presented her ex-husband with the “Person of the Year” award. At the audience’s request, after chanting “beso” (which means kiss in English), J.Lo sealed the moment with a kiss on Marc’s lips.