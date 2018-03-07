Camila Cabello marked a special occasion with the people closest to her. The Havana singer, who turned 21 on March 3, shared a sweet video of her birthday celebrations featuring her family. “21 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ thank you so much for your birthday wishes, I love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol,” she captioned the clip posted on March 5. In the video, the Never Be the Same singer sits in a chair, wearing a princess crown and waving balloons as her parents sing Happy Birthday. Camila was also treated to a three-tiered cake with the number 21 on the top.

VIEW GALLERY Camila celebrated her 21st birthday with her family Photo: Getty Images

Last month, the former Fifth Harmony singer surprised fans with the release of her YouTube documentary Made in Miami. The 17-minute film shined a light on the superstar’s rise to stardom. The OMG singer invited her family and friends to talk about how she went from a shy girl, who only did karaoke at home, to one of the biggest performers in pop music.

Camila also shared one of the biggest lessons the most important people in her life have taught her. "My family's attitude of never setting limits on yourself,” she said in the documentary. This year is already shaping up to be a big one for Camila, who is set to embark on her Never Be the Same tour in April.

Last week it was announced that she would join Taylor Swift on her Reputation world tour. "On every level, this is a dream come true. As a fan, I'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs,” Camila wrote on Instagram. “As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like)."

She added: "ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM. also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!"