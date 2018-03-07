Demi Lovato is far from lonely. The 25-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer is just fine with the single life. “I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” she told InStyle magazine in an interview for her April cover. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need and what I want.” The former Disney Channel star was in a relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years, before calling it quits in 2016.

The Confident songstress, who said that she would like to find someone who “treats her like a Queen,” admitted that she isn’t afraid to make the first move when it comes to dating. “I’m normally the first one to make the move,” she shared. “I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.” On her dating preferences, Demi said: “I’m very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

Outside of her dating life, Demi is currently headlining her Tell Me You Love Me tour, featuring DJ Khaled, which is continuing her message to inspire her young fans. The superstar, who has been candid about her mental health issues and sobriety, opened up about the importance of being a role model. “You have to use your voice for good,” she said. “That’s what I think a lot of people are starting to do. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger.”

She continued: “I grew up in the era of really, really skinny celebrities. That was the look. And it was cool to be seen partying. Drugs were glamorized, and when I was 12 or 13, nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important.”