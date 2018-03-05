A couple that gives back together, stays together. While a number of Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, Alex Rodriguez returned to his old stomping grounds, Yankee Stadium, with Jennifer Lopez to attend the “Project Destined” Yankees Shark Tank Presentations. The pair participated in a panel during the weekend event that saw over 50 minority and underserved students learn the ins and outs of real estate. The Shades of Blue actress, 48, took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 5, to reflect on her inspiring day with her love.

VIEW GALLERY The couple visited the Bronx together on March 4 to attend the “Project Destined” Yankees Shark Tank Presentations Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

“So today I spent the day in the Bronx at Yankee stadium with a very special group of people for a very impactful project called @projectdestined. The project teaches financial literacy to children in neighborhoods like I grew up in,” J.Lo, who was born in the Bronx, penned alongside photos from the outing. “So people from Harvard business school teach and mentor these kids on how to buy and own real estate and by the end of the program they own a part of a building in their own community in which the profits they make go toward their college educations...it shows them they have a choice they don’t have to be a tenant...you can be an owner!!!”

“But it’s so much more than I could ever write here... it’s a game changer for anyone to be apart of this program! I am proud to be a part of it along with @arod,” she continued, adding, “Here on a Sunday to be part of letting these kids know that anything is possible and sky is the limit!!! #todaywasagoodday #empoweringouryouth #empoweringourcommunity #givebacktime #mentorship.”

The philanthropic couple came together for their first project together last year at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief to benefit victims affected by the natural disasters. “We complement each other in a beautiful way and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with her beau at the time.

She added, “I think we’re very alike in many ways. And I think that’s why people respond to the fact that we got together." Though Alex, 42, jokingly noted: “We’re alike except I don’t sing, dance or act and I don’t look like her, besides that we’re twins.”