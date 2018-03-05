Frances McDormand shared her moment in the spotlight with her fellow female Oscar nominees. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star delivered an emotional speech after taking home the award for Actress in a Leading Role. “So I’m hyperventilating a little bit so if I fall over pick me up cause I got some things to say,” she initially joked. “I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after she did back to back 1080s.” After thanking her loved ones, Frances called on the female nominees at the ceremony to stand up with her.

VIEW GALLERY Frances took home the award for Actress in a Leading Role Photo: Getty Images

"If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees stand with me," the 60-year-old winner said. Frances called out Meryl Streep to stand first and noted that if she did so the rest will follow. Greta Gerwig and Allison Janney also stood tall as the audience including Armie Hammer, Denzel Washington and more of Hollywood's brightest stars applauded. She said, “We all have stories to tell. Invite us into your offices and we’ll tell you all about them.”