Salma Hayek’s daughter is already taking after her famous mother. The How to Be a Latin Lover star, who shared her harrowing story about her experience with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein last year, said that her ten-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault is aware of the power of the #MeToo movement. “Oh yes. She calls herself already a feminist even before all this,” the 51-year-old shared with ABC News ahead of the 90th annual Academy Awards. “She identifies with it. She’s very proud of it. I really feel relieved that the new generations will have it easier.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Salma revealed that her ten-year-old daughter Valentina is already a feminist Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Prior to the Oscars, Salma and Valentina enjoyed an exciting date night at the premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. The actress and her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault, shared sweet moments with some of the film’s stars including Oprah Winfrey and Rowan Blanchard. "With @rowanblanchardmaking a Valentina sandwich at the "A Wrinkle in Time" premiere// haciendo un sándwich de Valentina con Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower," the Hollywood star captioned a photo from the outing.

MORE: Salma keeps sweet promise to her daughter on her 10th birthday

VIEW GALLERY Salma shares her daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images

Last year, the Hitman’s Bodyguard star opened up to HOLA! USA about one major way that her daughter takes after her. Salma said, “Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”