It was a performance to remember! Gael García Bernal took to the stage at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, to perform Remember Me from Disney’s Oscar-nominated film Coco, which celebrates Mexican culture. Eugenio Derbez introduced the Mexican actor and singers Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel prior to the colorful performance saying, "Viva Mexico." Gael, who voiced the character Héctor in the animated movie, spoke to E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the awards show red carpet admitting, “When I heard that the song was nominated I was bit like ‘Oh my god.’ I mean I was happy but at the same time I was a bit in shock because I thought they are going to make me sing the song, so yeah now I’m here going there to sing the song and I hope for the best.”

VIEW GALLERY Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel also performed on stage with Gael Photo: Getty Images

Miguel also chatted with Ryan about the nominated song dicussing the importance of representing Latinos. He said, “It’s a beautiful number and I couldn’t think of any better reason to be here for the Oscars or any better song,” adding, “Knowing that it’s representing the Latin population and being of Mexican descent. It’s just incredibly meaningful and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there.”