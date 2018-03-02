Time flies when you're coming back to the Oscars! This year, the 90th annual Academy Awards will see the return of some of Hollywood's biggest movie stars for the prestigious ceremony on Sunday, March 4. Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and more have attended the awards show over the years and have taken home the evening's top prizes. At the upcoming ceremony, the actors and actresses will suit up in hopes of once again taking home the coveted gold statuette. Before Hollywood's biggest night, take a moment to look back at the stars' first time walking the red carpet — and don't forget those who will make their debut in 2018!