Prince Philip and Princess Danica have introduced their newborn son Prince Stefan to the world. The couple presented their baby boy on Friday, March 2, at the Royal Palace in Belgrade. The family-of-three posed for photos, three of which were shared on the palace's website with a statement that read: “Five days old HRH Prince Stefan, together with his mother HRH Princess Danica, arrived home, from the maternity hospital, to the Royal Palace in Dedinje, Belgrade, Serbia. On this occasion, the first pictures of young Prince were made, together with the Royal family members.”

The palace also noted, "The new parents Prince Philip and Princess Danica warmly thank everyone for their congratulations, as well as to media who covered this beautiful event in the most positive way in public."

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY The couple proudly introduced their son on March 2 Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage

The new mom looked fresh-faced and vibrant dressed in a green dress as she proudly cradled her sleeping Prince during the photo session at the palace. Meanwhile Philip coordinated in blue with his son. The newborn royal was dressed in a baby blue sweater and wrapped in a matching knit blanket for his grand debut. Philip placed a tender kiss on his wife's head in one photo, while in another the first-time parents lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes.

GALLERY: BABIES BORN in 2018

VIEW GALLERY The Prince was born on February 25 Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage

GALLERY: PHILIP AND DANICA'S WEDDING ALBUM

Philip’s father Crown Prince Alexander, stepmother Crown Princess Katherine, mother Princess Maria da Glória of Orléans-Braganza, Duchess of Segorbe, and Danica’s own parents — Cile and Beba Marinkovic — also posed for photos alongside the couple and their bundle of joy.

VIEW GALLERY Prince Stefan was joined by his parents and grandparents for a family photo Photo: Royal Family of Serbia

Philip, who is second in line to the Karadjordjevic throne, and Danica welcomed their first child on Sunday, February 25 — less than five months after their spectacular royal wedding. Following Stefan's birth, the palace stated, “The mother and the baby are doing well. The new parents Prince Philip and Princess Danica warmly thank everyone for their congratulations.” Stefan's birth is the first one in the royal family to take place in Serbia since Prince Tomislav was born in Belgrade in 1928.